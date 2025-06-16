Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE SSD opened at $155.46 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $162.51.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSD

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.