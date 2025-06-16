Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $139.60 and last traded at $135.77, with a volume of 205130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Hawkins Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 533.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

