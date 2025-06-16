Health In Tech, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 23rd (NASDAQ:HIT)

Health In Tech’s (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 23rd. Health In Tech had issued 2,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $9,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Health In Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:HIT opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66. Health In Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Health In Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health In Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Health In Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Health In Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

