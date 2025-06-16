Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,500 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NOV by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,771 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

NOV Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

