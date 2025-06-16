Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.2%

GDDY opened at $175.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.65. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.73 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $539,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,843,867.95. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,426,675. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.