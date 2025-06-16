Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $177.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.53.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

