Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,573,462,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $882,822,000 after buying an additional 127,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $321,488,000 after buying an additional 218,400 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,167.56. The trade was a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,717 shares of company stock valued at $49,363,601. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $242.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.88. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

