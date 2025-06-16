Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,426,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,346,877.36. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $317,101.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,300.22. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,000 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $51.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

