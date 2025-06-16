Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,800 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.0%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

