Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avista by 2,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Avista by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Avista by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $37.28 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

