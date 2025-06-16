Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,848 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,954,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 16,190.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,539,000 after buying an additional 549,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 17,410.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after buying an additional 521,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $175.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average is $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $180.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $3,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,710,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,174,516. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

