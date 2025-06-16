Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 94.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $31,078,330.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $584,142.27. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,650,974 shares of company stock worth $142,977,123. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.7%

HOOD opened at $72.60 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

