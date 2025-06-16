Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.78 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.