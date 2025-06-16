Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $2.05 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,309.20. This represents a 62.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 2,800 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,668. This trade represents a 78.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,978 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $100.49 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.