Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.80. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.