Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $170.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.06.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.