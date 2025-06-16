Insider Selling: Arrive AI Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAI) CEO Sells 434,672 Shares of Stock

Arrive AI Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAI – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Steven O’toole sold 434,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $6,020,207.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,143,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,543,139.65. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrive AI Trading Down 16.8%

ARAI stock opened at $7.75 on Monday.

Get Arrive AI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrive AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Arrive AI

(Get Free Report)

We were incorporated on April 30, 2020, in the State of Delaware under the name of Dronedek Corporation. The Company changed its name to Arrive Technology Inc on July 27, 2023. The Company changed its name to Arrive AI Inc on September 30, 2024. We are a developmental technology company with a focus on designing and implementing a commercially viable smart mailbox and platform system for smart, secure, and seamless exchange of packages, goods, supplies, food, and medications between people, through the use of robots, and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrive AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrive AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.