Insider Selling: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) EVP Sells $3,117,715.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,117,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,910,019. This represents a 19.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BATRK opened at $42.51 on Monday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BATRK

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,938,000 after acquiring an additional 693,351 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 618,887 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,794,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,732,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,333,000 after acquiring an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.