Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,280,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,000,000. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carvana Trading Down 7.0%
NYSE CVNA opened at $296.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $351.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.85.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.
Get Our Latest Report on Carvana
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.