Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,280,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,000,000. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carvana Trading Down 7.0%

NYSE CVNA opened at $296.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $351.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.85.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,827,000 after buying an additional 57,215 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,932,000 after buying an additional 129,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,592,000 after buying an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

