Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $6,383,500.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.34, for a total transaction of $6,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $134,308.84. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $6,178,750.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total transaction of $5,013,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $3,968,800.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $2,681,850.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $1,981,500.00.

COIN stock opened at $242.71 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.88.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

