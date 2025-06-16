Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Sells 1,026,227 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Long sold 1,026,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $8,137,980.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,420,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,058,458.63. This represents a 18.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Long sold 473,773 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,956,004.55.

On Thursday, June 5th, Brian Long sold 31,460 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $214,871.80.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Brian Long sold 2,955,509 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,535,914.49.

On Friday, March 21st, Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $111,366.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $7.32 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

