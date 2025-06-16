Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells $5,148,105.92 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 57,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $5,148,105.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,216,077.44. This trade represents a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sara Bonstein sold 1,579 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $112,898.50.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,634 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $107,206.74.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Sara Bonstein sold 8,870 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $601,474.70.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Insmed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insmed by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

