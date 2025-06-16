Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.85%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

