Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 147,409 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 252,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $10.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

