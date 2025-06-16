International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in International Paper by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $45.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.