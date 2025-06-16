Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,154,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,524,000 after purchasing an additional 177,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,245,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 152,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.