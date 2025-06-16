Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $216.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.98.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

