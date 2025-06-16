iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.3% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 57,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 154,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3%

IAU stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

