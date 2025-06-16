Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Jabil were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Jabil by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Jabil by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE JBL opened at $175.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $180.16.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

