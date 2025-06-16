JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $264.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

