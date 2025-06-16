JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average of $250.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

