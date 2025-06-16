Kathy J. Warden Sells 7,500 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NOC stock opened at $517.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $422.19 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

