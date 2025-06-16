KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in KBR were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in KBR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of KBR by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 217,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

View Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.