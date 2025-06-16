Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. Koninklijke Vopak has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $47.63.
Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $345.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.
