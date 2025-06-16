Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) shares were up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 179,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 118,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Up 28.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

