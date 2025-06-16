Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 179,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 118,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

