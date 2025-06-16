ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Raised by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 5.9%

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.08.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.