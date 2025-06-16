MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1,153.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,095,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 341,493 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $71,103,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,533,000 after buying an additional 236,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $46,079,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.78.

MKTX stock opened at $225.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $186.84 and a one year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

