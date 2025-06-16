Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $5,545,361.04 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total transaction of $5,545,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Vosburg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $561.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.