Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $561.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $555.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,686 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,428. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

