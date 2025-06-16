Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – June 14th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oklo, GameStop, RH, and Archer Aviation are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a medium-sized market capitalization, typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They tend to offer a balance between the higher growth potential of small-cap stocks and the relative stability of large-cap stocks. As a result, investors often use mid-caps to diversify portfolios and pursue moderate risk-adjusted returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 243,598,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,164,331. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,708,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,686,976. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.18. 59,696,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,394,720. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of RH stock traded up $12.60 on Friday, hitting $189.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,797,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,840. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.79.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

ACHR traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 110,521,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,103,626. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

