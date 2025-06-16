Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

