Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

