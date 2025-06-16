MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 147.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9,100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $541.96 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.32 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $553.30 and a 200-day moving average of $574.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

