Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – June 14th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on researching, developing or manufacturing materials, devices and systems at the nanometer scale. These firms may work on applications ranging from nanoelectronics and advanced materials to drug delivery and diagnostics. Investors buy nanotechnology stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation emerging from breakthroughs in nanoscale science. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.54. The stock had a trading volume of 247,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,277. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $68.52. 37,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,979. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $331.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,598. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.07. 163,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,481. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,756. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

