Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 61.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 892.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 54,535 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $48,749,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,087,000 after acquiring an additional 235,748 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

