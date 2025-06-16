NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Peel Hunt cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

