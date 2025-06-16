NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Boosted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,069,617,000 after purchasing an additional 429,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,978. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $100.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

