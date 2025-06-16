Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) COO Nicholas Marco Miller Sells 69,774 Shares

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 69,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $4,162,019.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,634.40. This represents a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nextracker Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 516.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at $22,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nextracker by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nextracker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Nextracker by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
