Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) COO Nicholas Marco Miller Sells 69,774 Shares

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 69,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $4,162,019.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,634.40. This represents a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nextracker Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 516.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at $22,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nextracker by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nextracker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Nextracker by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.