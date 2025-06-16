NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.9%

PRU opened at $102.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.91. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

